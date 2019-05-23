Kanigiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kanigiri Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME ANC -- -- Kodamala Benzimen TDP -- -- Dr.Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy AIFB -- -- Paluri Venkata Ramana Reddy IND -- -- Ummadi Bhaskar Rao IND -- -- Nambula Venkateswarlu CPI -- -- Mannepalli Lakshmi Narayana YSRCP -- -- Burra Madhu Sudhan Yadav IND -- -- Sridivya Bhutalapalli IND -- -- Nelapati Vijay Kumar IND -- -- Shaik Alla Bhasha NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Puli Krishna Reddy INC -- -- Pasam Venkateswarlu

113. Kanigiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,31,881 voters of which 1,17,767 are male and 1,14,101 are female and 13 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kanigiri, recorded a voter turnout of 82.23%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.51% and in 2009, 67.39% of Kanigiri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kadiri Babu Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,207 votes which was 4.53% of the total votes polled. Kadiri Babu Rao polled a total of 1,58,970 (45.81%) votes.INC's Ugra Narasimha Reddy Mukku won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2935 (2.23%) votes. Ugra Narasimha Reddy Mukku polled 1,31,326 which was 45.81% of the total votes polled.Kanigiri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कनिगिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కనిగిరి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)