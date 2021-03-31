Kanjirappally Candidate List: Key Contests in Kanjirappally Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kanjirappally Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kanjirappally seat is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr. N Jayaraj of KECM won from this seat beating Adv. V B Binu of CPI by a margin of 3,890 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr. N.Jayaraj of KECM won from this this constituency defeating Adv. Suresh.T.Nair of CPI by a margin of 12,206 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Pathanamthitta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kanjirappally Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kanjirappally constituency are: N. Jayaraj of KC(M), Joseph Vazhakkan of CONG, Alphons Kannanthanam of BJP