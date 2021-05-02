Kanjirappally Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

100. Kanjirappally (कन्जिराप्पल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kanjirappally is part of 17. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,86,682 eligible electors, of which 91,207 were male, 95,474 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanjirappally in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,78,950 eligible electors, of which 87,242 were male, 91,708 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,648 eligible electors, of which 79,274 were male, 82,374 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanjirappally in 2016 was 307. In 2011, there were 255.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Dr. N Jayaraj of KCM won in this seat by defeating Adv. V B Binu of CPI by a margin of 3,890 votes which was 2.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 38.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. N.Jayaraj of KCM won in this seat defeating Adv. Suresh.T.Nair of CPI by a margin of 12,206 votes which was 10.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 50.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 100. Kanjirappally Assembly segment of Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kanjirappally are: Alphons Kannanthanam (BJP), Ashik M M (BSP), Dr N Jayaraj (KCM), Joseph Vazhackan (INC), Mayamol K P (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.4%, while it was 70.01% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 100. Kanjirappally constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 154. In 2011 there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

100. Kanjirappally constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Chirakkadavu, Kanjirappally and Manimala Panchayats in Kanjirappilly taluk and Kangazha, Karukachal, Nedumkunnam, Vazhoor and Vellavoor Panchayats in Changanassery Taluk and Pallikkathode Panchayat in Kottayam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Kanjirappally is 301 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kanjirappally is: 9°31’42.6"N 76°44’03.8"E.

