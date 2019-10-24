Kankavli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कणकवली, Kankavali): Nitesh Narayan Rane of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

268. Kankavli ( ( Kankavali) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra and is part of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.53% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.56%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,29,812 eligible electors, of which 1,12,801 were male, 1,17,011 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 56 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kankavli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS -- -- Satish Jagannath Sawant INC -- -- Sushil Amrutrao Rane BSP -- -- Vijay Suryakant Salkar MNS -- -- Rajan Shankar Dabholkar BMKP -- -- Prof. Vasantrao Bhausaheb Bhosale NOTA -- -- Nota VBA -- -- Adv. Manali Sandeep Vanjare BJP -- -- Nitesh Narayan Rane LEADING

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,24,081 eligible electors, of which 1,09,220 were male, 1,14,861 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 56 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,04,374.

Kankavli has an elector sex ratio of 1037.32.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nitesh Narayan Rane of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25979 votes which was 16.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.91% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jathar Pramod Shantaram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 34 votes which was 0.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.89% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SWP got the most votes and the in the 268. Kankavli Assembly segment of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.6%, while it was 70.71 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 268. Kankavli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 329.

Extent: 268. Kankavli constituency comprises of the following areas of Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra: Devgad Tehsil, Vaibhavvadi Tehsil, Kankavli Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kankavli is: 16.4165 73.634.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kankavli results.

