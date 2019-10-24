Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Kannad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कणाद): Udaysing Sardarsing Rajput of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kannad (कणाद) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kannad (कणाद) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
105. Kannad (कणाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,14,760 eligible electors, of which 1,66,419 were male, 1,48,341 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 538 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,81,425 eligible electors, of which 1,50,062 were male, 1,31,363 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 538 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,57,180.
Kannad has an elector sex ratio of 891.37.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Harshvardhan Raibhan of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1561 votes which was 0.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 32.6% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Jadhav Harshawardhan Raibhan of MNS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 4107 votes which was 2.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 26.98% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 105. Kannad Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Aurangabad Parliament seat was won by AIMIM.
Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.24%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.18%, while it was 66.46 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.06%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 105. Kannad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 323.
Extent: 105. Kannad constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Kannad Tehsil, Soegaon Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle- Banoti.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kannad is: 20.2836 75.2151.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kannad results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video