1-min read

'Kannada Principal Language': BSY Reacts to Amit Shah's Hindi Appeal With 'Won't Compromise' Shrug

The tweet came after much uproar over Shah's tweet on Saturday which said that if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then Hindi is the most spoken language.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:September 16, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
'Kannada Principal Language': BSY Reacts to Amit Shah's Hindi Appeal With 'Won't Compromise' Shrug
File photo of BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Amid growing clamour over Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' appeal, senior BJP leader and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday joined the voices in opposition and stressed on the importance of Kannada, the state's language.

"All official languages of our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, Kannada is the principal language," he tweeted, adding that he will never compromise on its importance and his government is committed to promote Kannada and the state's culture.

The tweet came after much uproar over Shah's renewed one nation, one language pitch. "Today, if there is one language that has the ability to string the nation together in unity, it is the Hindi language which is the most widely-spoken and understood language in India," he had tweeted.

Amit Shah also said that the country should increase the use of our mother tongue while appealing to the citizens to learn Hindi language as one that would unite the country.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was a war cry while DMK leader MK Stalin called it forced imposition.

Actor Kamal Hassan also voiced his strong opposition to the idea.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah opposing the move for a common language said that the country should embrace the diversity to remain United.

Yediyurappa's opposition to the “One Language Policy” have put the rival parties on the same side.

The debate over language imposition has risen yet again at a time when Kannadigas were demanding equal opportunities for non-Hindi speakers for bank exams.

People also pointed out that most central government websites were available only in Hindi and English, and not Kannada.

Edited by: Majid Alam
