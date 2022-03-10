Kannauj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Kannauj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Raj Katheria (IND), Sunil (IND), Asim Arun (BJP), Anil Kumar Doharey (SP), Vineeta Devi (INC), Samar Jeet Dohare (BSP), Sunil Kumar (AIMIM), Manoj (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.22%, which is -1.12% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anil Kumar Dohare of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kannauj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.198 Kannauj (कन्नौज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Kannauj is part of Kannauj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.7%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 332655 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,83,064 were male and 1,49,583 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kannauj in 2019 was: 817 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,62,165 eligible electors, of which 2,11,340 were male,1,74,201 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,62,326 eligible electors, of which 2,02,616 were male, 1,59,707 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kannauj in 2017 was 385. In 2012, there were 254 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anil Kumar Dohare of SP won in this seat defeating Banwari Lal Dohare of BJP by a margin of 2,454 which was 0.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 40.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anil Kumar Dohre of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahendra Nim Dohre of BSP by a margin of 45,682 votes which was 22.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 46.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 198 Kannauj Assembly segment of the 42. Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Subrat Pathak of BJP won the Kannauj Parliament seat defeating Dimple Yadav of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Kannauj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kannauj are: Raj Katheria (IND), Sunil (IND), Asim Arun (BJP), Anil Kumar Doharey (SP), Vineeta Devi (INC), Samar Jeet Dohare (BSP), Sunil Kumar (AIMIM), Manoj (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.22%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.34%, while it was 57.28% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kannauj went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.198 Kannauj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 419. In 2012, there were 388 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.198 Kannauj comprises of the following areas of Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Kannauj Tehsil and KC 3 Thathiya of 3 Tirwa Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kannauj constituency, which are: Chhibramau, Tirwa, Sawaijpur, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Bilhaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kannauj is approximately 628 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kannauj is: 27°01’28.9"N 79°51’47.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kannauj results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.