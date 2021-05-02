Kanniyakumari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kanniyakumari Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

229. Kanniyakumari (कन्नियाकुमारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kanniyakumari is part of 39. Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,92,943 eligible electors, of which 1,45,192 were male, 1,47,639 female and 112 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanniyakumari in 2021 is 1017.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,79,651 eligible electors, of which 1,39,608 were male, 1,40,006 female and 37 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,852 eligible electors, of which 1,20,632 were male, 1,17,211 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanniyakumari in 2016 was 515. In 2011, there were 434.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Austin. S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Thalavai Sundaram. N of AIADMK by a margin of 5,912 votes which was 2.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 42.41% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Patchaimal.K.T of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Suresh Rajan.N of DMK by a margin of 17,804 votes which was 9.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 229. Kanniyakumari Assembly segment of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kanniyakumari are: Austin S (DMK), Sutharman C J (BSP), Thalavai Sundaram N (AIADMK), Sasikala R (NTK), Senthil Murugan P (AMMK), Selvakumar P T (MNM), Augustin A (IND), Sundara Nathan Y (IND), Subash S (IND), Chelliah Pillai I (IND), Thanu Neelan S (IND), Makesh N (IND), Manickavasagam Pillai Na (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.19%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.08%, while it was 75.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 229. Kanniyakumari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 300. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

229. Kanniyakumari constituency comprises of the following areas of Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu: Thovalai Taluk Agastheeswaram Taluk (Part) Theroor, Marungoor, Kulasekarapuram, Eraviputhoor, Suchindrum, Madhusoodhanapuram, Thengamputhoor, Parakkai, Thamaraikulam, Agastheeswaram, Azhagappapuram, Kanniyakumari and Dharmapuram villages. Theroor (TP), Marungoor (TP), Suchindram (TP), Mylaudy (TP), Azhagappapuram (TP), Puthalam (TP), Thengamputhoor (TP), Thenthamaraikulam (TP), Kottaram (TP), Anjugramam (TP), Agastheeswaram (TP) and Kanniyakumari (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kanniyakumari.

The total area covered by Kanniyakumari is 573 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kanniyakumari is: 8°16’31.8"N 77°29’04.6"E.

