Kannur Candidate List: Key Contests in Kannur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kannur Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kannur seat is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ramachandran Kadannappalli of CS won from this seat beating Satheesan Pacheni of INC by a margin of 1,196 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections A.P Abdullakutty of INC won from this this constituency defeating Ramachandran Kadannappalli of IND by a margin of 6,443 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kannur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kannur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kannur constituency are: Kadannappalli Ramachandran of Con(S), Satheeshan Pacheni of CONG, Archana Vandichal of BJP