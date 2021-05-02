Kannur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

11. Kannur (Cannanore) (कन्नूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kannur is part of 2. Kannur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,73,961 eligible electors, of which 80,915 were male, 93,044 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kannur in 2021 is 1150.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,63,205 eligible electors, of which 74,848 were male, 88,357 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,43,828 eligible electors, of which 63,790 were male, 80,038 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kannur in 2016 was 1,007. In 2011, there were 647.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Ramachandran Kadannappalli of CS won in this seat by defeating Satheesan Pacheni of INC by a margin of 1,196 votes which was 0.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CS had a vote share of 43.06% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A.P Abdullakutty of INC won in this seat defeating Ramachandran Kadannappalli of IND by a margin of 6,443 votes which was 5.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.89% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 11. Kannur Assembly segment of Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kannur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kannur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kannur are: Archana Vandichal (BJP), Satheeshan Pacheni (INC), T K Ganesh Babu (NLPA), Ramachandran Kadannappalli (CS), B Shamsudheen Moulavi (SDPOI), Ramachandran P V (IND), Satheesan P (IND), N K Surendran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.35%, while it was 78.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 11. Kannur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 126. In 2011 there were 122 polling stations.

EXTENT:

11. Kannur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Kannur Municipality and Chelora, Edakkad, Elayavoor and Munderi Panchayats in Kannur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Kannur is 84 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kannur is: 11°52’56.3"N 75°25’13.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kannur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam