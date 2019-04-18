English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanpur Doctor Hurls Shoe at GVL Narsimha Rao Moments After BJP MP Defends Sadhvi Pragya's Candidature
In the moments preceding the attack, the Rajya Sabha MP had been lashing out at the opposition for questioning the candidature of Pragya Thakur from Bhopal against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh.
New Delhi: In an unprecedented episode at the BJP headquarters, a Kanpur doctor hurled a shoe at GVL Narasimha Rao while the BJP MP and spokesperson was defending the candidature of Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur at a press conference.
The doctor, who was immediately overpowered and detained, identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, sources said. The police, however, were yet to officially confirm his identity.
“The Congress and inspired parties like Samajwadi Party and National Conference… What problem do you have with Sadhvi being fielded as a BJP candidate? In the 10 years (since the 2008 Malegaon attack), the Congress has defamed the Hindu society at the altar of vote back politics, mastered by Rahul Gandhi,” Rao said.
Moments later, Bhargava allegedly hurled the shoe, which narrowly missed hitting Rao, but left the parliamentarian stunned. The BJP leader then regained his composure and promptly blamed the attack on the Congress, while Bhargava was removed from the hall by security guards and BJP workers.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
