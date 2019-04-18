English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanpur Doctor Who Hurled His Shoe at BJP’s GVL Narsimha Rao Was Raided by Taxmen
The incident took place on Thursday at the BJP headquarters when GVL Narasimha Rao was defending the candidature of Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal at a press conference.
Screenshot of Dr Shakti Bhargva, who hurled a shoe at BJP's GVL Narsimha Rao on Thursday
GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP MP and spokesperson, narrowly missed being hit by a shoe flung at him by a Kanpur doctor, who according to Delhi Police has been identified as Shakti Bhargava.
The incident took place on Thursday at the BJP headquarters when the senior leader was defending the candidature of Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal at a press conference.
The doctor, was immediately overpowered and detained, and is being questioned by cops.
Delhi Police confirmed that Bhargava, owner of Bhargava Hospital in Kanpur, had faced income tax raids in 2018 over purchase of three bungalows.
The alleged transaction, according to sources, was worth a total of Rs 11.50 crore. Money was allegedly paid for the bungalows from Shakti Bhargava's accounts but they were bought in the names of his wife and children.
The police had also investigated the matter from the angle of violation of the Benami property rules.
According to Delhi Police, Bhargava had not been able to tell the source of the income for the amount used to purchase the bungalows.
The Income Tax Department had then also found Rs 28 lakh cash and Rs 50 lakh worth of jewellery at the doctor’s house.
In the moments preceding the attack, the Rajya Sabha MP had been lashing out at the opposition for questioning the candidature of Pragya Thakur from Bhopal against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh.
“The Congress and inspired parties like Samajwadi Party and National Conference… What problem do you have with Sadhvi being fielded as a BJP candidate? In the 10 years (since the 2008 Malegaon attack), the Congress has defamed the Hindu society at the altar of vote back politics, mastered by Rahul Gandhi,” Rao said.
Moments later, Bhargava allegedly hurled the shoe, which narrowly missed hitting Rao, but left the parliamentarian stunned. The BJP leader then regained his composure and promptly blamed the attack on the Congress, while Bhargava was removed from the hall by security guards and BJP workers.
In the moments preceding the attack, the Rajya Sabha MP had been lashing out at the opposition for questioning the candidature of Pragya Thakur from Bhopal against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh.
“The Congress and inspired parties like Samajwadi Party and National Conference… What problem do you have with Sadhvi being fielded as a BJP candidate? In the 10 years (since the 2008 Malegaon attack), the Congress has defamed the Hindu society at the altar of vote back politics, mastered by Rahul Gandhi,” Rao said.
Moments later, Bhargava allegedly hurled the shoe, which narrowly missed hitting Rao, but left the parliamentarian stunned. The BJP leader then regained his composure and promptly blamed the attack on the Congress, while Bhargava was removed from the hall by security guards and BJP workers.
