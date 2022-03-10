Kanth Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is Leading

Live election results updates of Kanth seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Omkar Singh (IND), Kamal Akhtar (SP), Rajesh Kumar Singh (BJP), Afaq Ali Khan (BSP), Dushyant Singh (IND), Mujfafar Khan (IND), Rajesh Kumar (RSP), Mohd Israr (INC), Nadir Ali Mansoori (PEP), Tirilok Chandra Diwaker (AAP), Mohd Aslam (IND), Kailash Kumar Saini (LOKTSP), Raisuddin (AIMIM), Humaira Akhtar (IND), Nar Singh Saini (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.4%, which is -0.77% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajesh Kumar Singh (Chunnu) of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kanth results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.25 Kanth (कंठ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Kanth is part of Moradabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 315856 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,68,892 were male and 1,46,952 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanth in 2019 was: 870 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,28,854 eligible electors, of which 1,91,344 were male,1,64,270 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,267 eligible electors, of which 1,66,877 were male, 1,35,383 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanth in 2017 was 204. In 2012, there were 105 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajesh Kumar Singh (Chunnu) of BJP won in this seat defeating Aneesurrehman of SP by a margin of 2,348 which was 0.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 30.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Aneesurrehman of PECP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rizwan Ahmad Khan of BSP by a margin of 1,534 votes which was 0.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PECP had a vote share of 18.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 25 Kanth Assembly segment of the 6. Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Moradabad Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Moradabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kanth are: Omkar Singh (IND), Kamal Akhtar (SP), Rajesh Kumar Singh (BJP), Afaq Ali Khan (BSP), Dushyant Singh (IND), Mujfafar Khan (IND), Rajesh Kumar (RSP), Mohd Israr (INC), Nadir Ali Mansoori (PEP), Tirilok Chandra Diwaker (AAP), Mohd Aslam (IND), Kailash Kumar Saini (LOKTSP), Raisuddin (AIMIM), Humaira Akhtar (IND), Nar Singh Saini (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.17%, while it was 66.41% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kanth went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.25 Kanth Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 351. In 2012, there were 300 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.25 Kanth comprises of the following areas of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh: 6 Kanth Teshil; Panchayats 46 Baheri Brahmanan, 47 Adampur, 48 Salem Sarai, 49 Maksoodpur of 3 Jatpura KC, Panchayats 51 Sadarpur, 55 Milak Amawati, 57 Kazipura, 60 Gakkharpur, 61 Mustafapur of 4 Dilari KC of 1 Thakurdwara Teshil and KC 2 Pakbara of 2 Moradabad Teshil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kanth constituency, which are: Noorpur, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Naugawan Sadat, Amroha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kanth is approximately 511 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kanth is: 28°59’19.3"N 78°40’26.8"E.

