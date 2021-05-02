Kanthi Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kanthi Dakshin Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

216. Kanthi Dakshin (Kanthi South) (कांति दक्षिणा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kanthi Dakshin is part of 31. Kanthi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,24,111 eligible electors, of which 1,13,676 were male, 1,10,435 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanthi Dakshin in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,691 eligible electors, of which 1,05,388 were male, 99,303 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,105 eligible electors, of which 91,778 were male, 83,327 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanthi Dakshin in 2016 was 623. In 2011, there were 430.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Adhikari Dibyendu of TMC won in this seat by defeating Uttam Pradhan of CPI by a margin of 33,890 votes which was 19.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adhikari Dibyendu of TMC won in this seat defeating Uttam Pradhan of CPI by a margin of 28,637 votes which was 18.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 216. Kanthi Dakshin Assembly segment of Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kanthi Dakshin are: Anurup Panda (CPI), Arup Kumar Das (BJP), Jyotirmoy Kar (TMC), Shrabani Pahari (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.91%, while it was 87.03% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 320 polling stations in 216. Kanthi Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

216. Kanthi Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kanthi-I 2. Kanthi (M) 3. Durmuth and Kusumpur GPs of CDB Kanthi-III. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Kanthi Dakshin is 230 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kanthi Dakshin is: 21°45’42.1"N 87°42’13.0"E.

