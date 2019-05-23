English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanthi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Contai): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kanthi (কাঁথি) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
31. Kanthi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.31%. The estimated literacy level of Kanthi is 88.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari Sisir Kumar of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,29,490 votes which was 17.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Adhikari Sisir Kumar of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,29,103 votes which was 11.48% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 53.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 89.99% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kanthi was: Adhikari Sisir Kumar (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,345 men, 7,13,061 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kanthi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kanthi is: 26.2677 88.3463
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कांथी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কাঁথি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कांथी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); કાન્થી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கந்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కంతీ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕಂತಿ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കാന്തി, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Kanthi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Kenaram Misra
SUCI
--
--
Manas Pradhan
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Barman Khokan
CPI(M)
--
--
Paritosh Pattanayak
INC
--
--
Dipak Kumar Das
BJP
--
--
Dr.Debasish Samanta
AITC
--
--
Adhikari Sisir
