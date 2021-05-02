Kanthi Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

213. Kanthi Uttar (Kanthi North) (कंठी उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kanthi Uttar is part of 31. Kanthi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,128 eligible electors, of which 1,32,834 were male, 1,24,294 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanthi Uttar in 2021 is 936.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,35,573 eligible electors, of which 1,22,735 were male, 1,12,838 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,138 eligible electors, of which 1,06,594 were male, 95,544 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanthi Uttar in 2016 was 440. In 2011, there were 318.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Banasri Maity of TMC won in this seat by defeating Chakradhar Maikap of CPIM by a margin of 18,576 votes which was 8.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Banasri Maity of TMC won in this seat defeating Chakradhar Maikap of CPIM by a margin of 7,955 votes which was 4.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 213. Kanthi Uttar Assembly segment of Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kanthi Uttar are: Tarun Kumar Jana (TMC), Sutanu Maity (CPIM), Sumita Sinha (BJP), Panchanan Das (SUCOIC), Biswanath Das (IUC), Debasis Das (IND), Prabir Mishra (IND), Lirika Muktar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.95%, while it was 91.04% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 361 polling stations in 213. Kanthi Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

213. Kanthi Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kanthi-II, 2. Brajachauli, Debendra, Kanaidighi, Kumirda, Lauda and Marishda GPs of CDB Kanthi-III and 3. Bathuari GP of CDB Egra-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Kanthi Uttar is 329 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kanthi Uttar is: 21°50’35.5"N 87°46’33.6"E.

