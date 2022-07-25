UP Kanwar Yatra: Flower Petals Showered on Kanwariyas in Meerut, Baghpat, CM Yogi Conducts Aerial Survey

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra on a helicopter in western Uttar Pradesh. The helicopter took off from Hindon airbase and the CM took stock of the journey of Kanwariyas in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar.

Walking barefoot, Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra.

The district administration in Meerut and Baghpat welcomed ‘Kanwariyas’, showering them with flower petals from helicopters.

Adityanath’s helicopter passed over the Aughadnath temple in Meerut, Pura Mahadev in Baghpat, Shiv Chowk in Muzaffarnagar and Dudheshwarnath temple in Ghaziabad. The district administration’s move was hailed by the devotees.

As the helicopter of the CM reached closer to the Kanwariyas, they started chanting ‘Yogi Zindabad’.

Adityanath greeted the Kanwariyas on the highway.

The welcome for Kanwariyas came on the directions of the UP CM.

Earlier, ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, the CM had held a state-level meeting to facilitate easy and comfortable journey for Kanwariyas.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here