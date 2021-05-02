Kanyakumari LS Bypoll Result 2021: Senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan Trails by Over 1 Lakh Votes

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 1,11,491 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Congress-veteran H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.

Vasantha Kumar’s son Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth is pitted against Pon Radhakrishnan who had earlier won from this constituency in 2014. According to Election Commission figures late afteroon, Vijay Vasanth has bagged 53.64 per cent votes while Radhakrishnan 38.61 per cent.

Of the 7,31,148 total votes polled on April 6, Vijay Vasanth has secured 3,92,202 while Radhakrishnan 2,82,278. The remaining votes were shared by the other 10 contestants, the election commission said..

