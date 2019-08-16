Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kapil Mishra, Former Minister and Close Aide of Kejriwal, to Join BJP on Saturday

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel earlier this month had disqualified Mishra under the anti-defection law after he campaigned for the BJP during Lok Sabha elections in May.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kapil Mishra, Former Minister and Close Aide of Kejriwal, to Join BJP on Saturday
File photo of former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.
Loading...

New Delhi: Kapil Mishra, a former minister in Arvind Kejriwal's government, announced on Friday that he will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel earlier this month had disqualified Mishra under the anti-defection law after he campaigned for the BJP during Lok Sabha elections in May. "I am joining BJP tomorrow at 11 a.m.," Mishra said in a tweet.

Top Delhi BJP leaders confirmed that Mishra, once a close aide of Kejriwal, will be joining the party. A statement issued by the Delhi BJP said that "some eminent personalities" will join the party in presence of national vice president Shyam Jaju and state unit president Manoj Tiwari, at its office on Saturday.

Speculations over Mishra joining the BJP were making rounds since he started criticising the AAP supremo after being removed as a minister in May 2017. He grew close to many Delhi BJP leaders and often shared stage with them.

His disqualification came into effect from January 27 this year, when he shared dias with Tiwari and then Union minister Vijay Goel against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to the order issued by the speaker.

Two AAP MLAs Devender Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai who joined the BJP during Lok Sabha polls are also facing disqualification proceedings under the anti-defection law. They had claimed that they had not taken membership of the BJP, although they were impressed with the policies of the prime minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram