'Kapil Mishra or Anyone Else': Gautam Gambhir Calls for Action Against Those Provoking People
The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence.
File photo of Gautam Gambhir. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday condemned the violence in the city over the amended citizenship law and said action should be taken against any party member, "whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else", who gave provocative speeches.
The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence.
"Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them," Gambhir told reporters here.
Mishra, who had contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA sides.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'I Wasn't Ready for This': Newborn Baby's 'Reaction' on Birth is a Whole New Mood
- Video of Disha Patani Doing a Back Flip will Give You Major Gym Goals
- Chris Hemsworth Delivers Iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Dialogue, Wins Hearts of Indian Fans
- 'Wearing Six-Inch Heels Liberates Women,' Says Inventor of the Louboutin
- Netflix is Now Listing Top 10 Most Viewed Movies And TV Shows in India