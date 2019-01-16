LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kapil Sibal Asks Govt to Scrap Sedition Law Days After Case Against JNU Students

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal called for a change in the government to save the country. His reaction come two days after former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others were slapped sedition charges in a charge sheet filed in the court.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday demanded that the sedition law be scrapped as those in power are "manipulating" it.

He also called for a change in the government to save the country.

"Scrap sedition law (section 124A,IPC), a colonial hangover.

"Real sedition is when those in power manipulate institutions, misuse the law, breach peace and security by inciting violence. Punish them in 2019. 'Sarkar badlo Desh bachao' (change government, save country)," Sibal said on Twitter.

His reaction come two days after former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others were slapped sedition charges in a charge sheet filed in the court.
