Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission for not announcing the Gujarat Assembly poll dates and said that the 'jugalbandi' (duet) between the two is out in the open."PM , EC jugalbandi now in the open . Allow me time for jumlas, then announce election dates in Gujarat . First week December : Amit Shah ! (sic)," tweeted Sibal.The former HRD Minister also referred to reports which quoted BJP party president Amit Shah claiming that Gujarat assembly elections will be held in the first week of December.On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hit out at the Congress for questioning the Election Commission over the delay in announcing the poll schedule for Gujarat."Some of them (Opposition) are worried why Modi is coming to Gujarat after Diwali. They can't say anything to me, so they are targeting the Election Commission," the Prime Minister said and asked the gathering, "You tell me, should I not come to Vadodara?"To hit out at the Congress, Modi referred to the recent Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat in which Congress leader Ahmed Patel won by defeating BJP's Balwantsinh Rajput."In the recent election, votes were counted and TV channels were showing who is the victor, but they (Congress) did something after which a recount took place in which they won," Modi said."Those who won in the recount are now asking the Election Commission why Modi is going to Gujarat," he said."They do not have any moral right to ask this question to the Election Commission," Modi said.On October 12, the Election Commission had announced the Assembly poll schedule for Himachal Pradesh, but did not announce the dates for Gujarat, only saying that it would go to the polls before December 18.The Congress has alleged that the NDA government had pressurised the EC to delay the announcement of Gujarat election schedule, so that the Prime Minister could offer sops to his home state before the model code of conduct came into force.The move has been questioned by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, senior leader P Chidambaram and some others in the Congress party. "EC has authorised PM to announce date of Gujarat elections at his last rally (and kindly keep EC informed)," Chidambaram had tweeted.