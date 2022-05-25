'Have Quit Cong': Backed by Akhilesh & Team SP, Kapil Sibal Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday announced that he had resigned from the grand old party on May 16 and now want “to be an independent voice in Rajya Sabha”. His statement came after he filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections with support of Samajwadi Party, in presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier, there were speculations that Sibal may fight the polls for the Upper House on an SP ticket. Reports stated that the Samajwadi Party is confident of winning three seats. Of these one each may be given to RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury and Sibal.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Kapil Sibal files nomination for Rajya Sabha election, in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/8yRDoSwE3g — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

Sibal is believed to share a warm relationship with many SP leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan. He recently represented jailed Khan in Supreme Court and helped him secure interim bail.

He also helped Akhilesh retain the party’s bicycle symbol in 2017 when the first family was locked in an intense family feud, probably the worst in the SP’s existence.

An earlier report by The New Indian Express quoted its sources as saying that the Samajwadi Party is seeking to reciprocate for the help Sibal extended to Azam Khan in his legal battle.

The report further quoted sources as saying that the SP is scheduled to convene a meeting of its MLAs an MLCs this weekend to take a final call on candidates for the three seats. Among the 11 seats that are up for grabs, five are held by the BJP, three by SP, two by BSP and one by Congress.

If Jayant Chaudhury makes it to Rajya Sabha, he will return to Parliament after eight years as he had represented Mathura in Lok Sabha from 2009-2014.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.