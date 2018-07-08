GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kapil Sibal Hits Back at PM Modi's 'Bail Gadi' Swipe With 'Lynch Pujari' Jibe

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal was referring to the incident where Union Minister Jayant Sinha allegedly honoured eights convicts accused in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand.

IANS

Updated:July 8, 2018, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kapil Sibal Hits Back at PM Modi's 'Bail Gadi' Swipe With 'Lynch Pujari' Jibe
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil SIbal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday slammed the BJP government saying that people have termed it as the "lynch-pujari".

Sibal's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party was being called "bail gadi" because many of its senior leaders were out on bail.

"Eight accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail. You got it wrong Modiji. They say your government has become: Lynch-Pujari," Sibal tweeted.



Sibal was referring to the incident where Union Minister Jayant Sinha allegedly honoured eight accused accused in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand after they were released on bail on Thursday.

According to reports, the life sentences of the convicts were suspended by the High Court and after getting bail they headed to Sinha's residence, led by a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Sinha defended his actions, saying that he had full faith in the country's judicial system and the rule of law.

He said while he unequivocally condemned all acts of violence and rejected any type of vigilantism, he had misgivings about the fast-track court judgment of sentencing the accused to life imprisonment.

Condemning Sinha's action, the Congress had slammed the BJP and accused it of fanning communal tension.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery