Kapkote Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kapkote seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Suresh Gariya (BJP), Bhoopesh Upadhyay (AAP), Lalit Farswan (INC), Hari Ram Shastry (SP), Rajendra Singh (IND), Har Govind Joshi (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.35%, which is 0.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Balwant Singh Bhouriyal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kapkote results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.46 Kapkote (Kapkot) (कपकोटे) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. Kapkote is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 99,309 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 50,353 were male and 48,956 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kapkote in 2022 is: 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 96,741 eligible electors, of which 49,208 were male,47,533 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 85,489 eligible electors, of which 42,849 were male, 42,640 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kapkote in 2017 was 2,967. In 2012, there were 2,715 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Balwant Singh Bhouriyal of BJP won in this seat defeating Lalit Farswan of INC by a margin of 5,982 which was 10.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.53% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Lalit Farswan of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Balwant Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,369 votes which was 2.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 46 Kapkote Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Kapkote are: Suresh Gariya (BJP), Bhoopesh Upadhyay (AAP), Lalit Farswan (INC), Hari Ram Shastry (SP), Rajendra Singh (IND), Har Govind Joshi (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.35%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.29%, while it was 60.4% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kapkote went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.46 Kapkote Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 172. In 2012, there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.46 Kapkote comprises of the following areas of Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 2-Aare, 8-Khunauli, 10-Ghinghartola, 11-Chaura, 14-Tuperh and 20-Vilkhet of Bageshwar KC of 1-Bageshwar Tehsil; 2-Kanda Tehsil and 3-Kapkote Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Kapkote constituency, which are: Dharchula, Gangolihat, Bageshwar, Tharali, Badrinath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kapkote is approximately 1546 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kapkote is: 30°02’42.0"N 79°55’53.8"E.

