Kaprada Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Kaprada Assembly constituency in the state of Gujarat are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Kaprada is one of the eight seat(s) in the state of Gujarat where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Kaprada was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are four candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Kaprada seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Kaprada constituency: Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari (Bharatiya Janata Party), Babubhai Jivlabhai Patel Alias(Varatha) (Indian National Congress), Jayendrabhai Laxmanbhai Ganvit (Independent), Patel Prakashbhai Shankarbhai (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.