Kaptanganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Kavindra Chaudhary of SP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Kaptanganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ram Ji (IND), Digvijay Singh (IND), Ambika Singh (INC), Kavindra Chaudhary (SP), Chandra Prakash Shukla (BJP), Zaheer Ahmad (BSP), Om Prakash (AJPA), Laxman (LOP), Sunil (JAP), Sanjay Kumar (AAP), Hridayram (BJMP), Kapil Dev (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.69%, which is 0.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chandra Prakash Alias Ca Chandra Prakash Shukl of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.308 Kaptanganj (Captaingunj) (कप्तानगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. Kaptanganj is part of Basti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,48,663 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,966 were male and 1,58,649 female and 48 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaptanganj in 2019 was: 835 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,65,218 eligible electors, of which 1,87,315 were male,1,58,392 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,13,448 eligible electors, of which 1,67,340 were male, 1,46,108 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaptanganj in 2017 was 282. In 2012, there were 229 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chandra Prakash Alias Ca Chandra Prakash Shukl of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP by a margin of 6,827 which was 3.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Trayambak Nath of SP by a margin of 11,070 votes which was 5.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 36.05% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 308 Kaptanganj Assembly segment of the 61. Basti Lok Sabha constituency. Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the Basti Parliament seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Basti Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.18%, while it was 59.66% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kaptanganj went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.308 Kaptanganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 372. In 2012, there were 345 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.308 Kaptanganj comprises of the following areas of Basti district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Gaur, 5 Paikoliya, 6 Kaptanganj, 9 Chilma of 1 Harraiya Tehsil ; Panchayats 64 Ajgaiwa Jangal, 65 Sivpur, 66 Tinich Shukla and 67 Betouha of KC 3 Sonaha of 4 Bhanpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kaptanganj constituency, which are: Gaura, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa, Harraiya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kaptanganj is approximately 506 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kaptanganj is: 26°49’31.8"N 82°34’58.4"E.

