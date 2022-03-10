Kapurthala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Kapurthala seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Ranjit Singh Khojewal (BJP), Devinder Singh Dhapai (BSP), Manju Rana (AAP), Rana Gurjeet Singh (INC), Suraj Kumar (BSPA), Harpreet Singh (SNVPA), Narinder Singh (SADASM), Kulwant Singh Jossan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.77%, which is -7.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rana Gurjit Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kapurthala results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.27 Kapurthala (कपूरथला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Kapurthala district of Punjab. Kapurthala is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.24% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 149885 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 71,680 were male and 78,187 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kapurthala in 2022 is: 1,091 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,41,299 eligible electors, of which 74,208 were male,67,075 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,21,597 eligible electors, of which 62,912 were male, 58,685 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kapurthala in 2017 was 355. In 2012, there were 222 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Rana Gurjit Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Advocate Paramjit Singh of SAD by a margin of 28,817 which was 27.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rana Gurjit Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sarabjeet Singh Makkar of SAD by a margin of 14,482 votes which was 14.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 27 Kapurthala Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Kapurthala are: Ranjit Singh Khojewal (BJP), Devinder Singh Dhapai (BSP), Manju Rana (AAP), Rana Gurjeet Singh (INC), Suraj Kumar (BSPA), Harpreet Singh (SNVPA), Narinder Singh (SADASM), Kulwant Singh Jossan (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.77%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.78%, while it was 80.64% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kapurthala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.27 Kapurthala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 182. In 2012, there were 143 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.27 Kapurthala comprises of the following areas of Kapurthala district of Punjab: KCs Kapurthala, Baler Khanpur; Panchayats Nawan Pind, Ghug, Khukhrain, Saidowal of Khalu KC; Panchayats Thigli, Nidhoki, Sidhwan Dona, Kaso Chahhal, Bhano Langa of Hussainpur KC and Kapurthala (Municipal Council) of Kapurthala Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Kapurthala constituency, which are: Bholath, Kartarpur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Kapurthala is approximately 286 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kapurthala is: 31°20’33.4"N 75°23’14.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kapurthala results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.