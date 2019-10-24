Karad North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कराड): Balasaheb Urf Shamrao Pandurang Patil of NCP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

259. Karad North (कराड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,94,464 eligible electors, of which 1,51,716 were male, 1,42,747 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,425 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,77,663 eligible electors, of which 1,43,344 were male, 1,34,319 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,425 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,55,179.

Karad North has an elector sex ratio of 940.88.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Shamrao Alias Balaso Pandurang of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20507 votes which was 10.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 41.1% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Shamrao Alias Balasaheb Pandurang of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 41087 votes which was 23.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 57.01% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 259. Karad North Assembly segment of Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Satara Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 8 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.63%, while it was 69.88 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.6%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 259. Karad North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 333.

Extent: 259. Karad North constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Khatav Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Puse Sawali, Koregaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Wathar Kiroli, Rahimatpur and Rahimatpur (MC), Satara Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Apashinge, Nagthane, Karad Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle-Endoli, Masur, Umbraj, Koparde Haveli.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karad North is: 17.4618 74.1799.

