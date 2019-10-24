Karad South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कराड दक्षिण): Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb of Congress Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

260. Karad South (कराड दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,92,493 eligible electors, of which 1,50,856 were male, 1,41,508 female and 129 voters of the third gender. A total of 661 service voters had also registered to vote.

Karad South Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Rasal Sadashiv Sitaram BLRP -- -- Panjabrao Mahadev Patiltalgaonkar AIMIM -- -- Shikalgar Altaf Abdulgani IND -- -- Vaishanvi Rajendrakumar Bhosale NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Vishwjeet Ashok Patil Undalkar IND -- -- Latifa Suleman Mujawar BJP -- -- Dr. Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale BSP -- -- Anand Ramesh Thorawade IND -- -- Amol Hariba Sathe IND -- -- Anandrao Baburao Lade IND -- -- Balkrishna Shankar Desai INC -- -- Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb LEADING IND -- -- Adv. Udaysinh Vilasrao Patil Undalkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,76,153 eligible electors, of which 1,43,676 were male, 1,32,477 female and 129 voters of the third gender. A total of 661 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,52,463.

Karad South has an elector sex ratio of 938.03.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 16418 votes which was 8.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.96% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Vilasrao Patil (Kaka) of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 14913 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.25% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 260. Karad South Assembly segment of Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Satara Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.47%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.3%, while it was 66.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.83%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 305 polling stations in 260. Karad South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 260. Karad South constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Karad Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Kole, Undale, Kale, Shenoli, Karad and Karad (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karad South is: 17.2353 74.1551.

