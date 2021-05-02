Karaikal North Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

26. Karaikal North (कराईकल उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karaikal region and Karaikal district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Karaikal North is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.05%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 31,534 eligible electors, of which 14,589 were male, 16,943 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karaikal North in 2021 is 1161.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 32,666 eligible electors, of which 15,337 were male, 17,311 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,089 eligible electors, of which 12,446 were male, 13,643 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karaikal North in 2016 was 12. In 2011, there were 5.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, P.R.N. Thirumurugan of AINRC won in this seat by defeating M.V.Omalingam of AIADMK by a margin of 3,298 votes which was 12.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 49.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.R.N. Thirumurugan of INC won in this seat defeating V. Omalingam of AIADMK by a margin of 3,360 votes which was 15.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 26. Karaikal North Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Karaikal North are: A V Subramanian (INC), P R N Thirumurugan (AINRC), P Arulanandham (IJK), Anusuya (NTK), K Suresh (MNM), Mohamed Thameem Kani (SDPI), A Velusamy (DMDK), S Murali (IND), B Rajendran (IND), A Vengadesh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.4%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.52%, while it was 83.74% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 26. Karaikal North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 31. In 2011 there were 27 polling stations.

EXTENT:

26. Karaikal North constituency comprises of the following areas of Karaikal district of Puducherry: Karaikal Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.1 to 5, 8 and 9. It shares an inter-state border with Karaikal.

The total area covered by Karaikal North is 19 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karaikal North is: 10°56’44.2"N 79°49’59.5"E .

