Karaikal South Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

27. Karaikal South (कराईकल साउथ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karaikal region and Karaikal district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Karaikal South is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.05%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 31,262 eligible electors, of which 14,263 were male, 16,999 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karaikal South in 2021 is 1192.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 31,286 eligible electors, of which 14,519 were male, 16,767 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,802 eligible electors, of which 12,550 were male, 14,252 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karaikal South in 2016 was 7. In 2011, there were 7.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, K.A.U. Asana of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating A.M.H. Nazeem of DMK by a margin of 20 votes which was 0.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.66% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A.M.H. Nazeem of DMK won in this seat defeating V.K. Ganapathy of IND by a margin of 1,576 votes which was 7.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 39.37% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 27. Karaikal South Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Karaikal South are: K A U Assana Marecar (AIADMK), A M H Nazim (DMK), A Nepoliean (IJK), S Marie Anthuvan (NTK), S Mohamed Seedique (AMMK), R Jagateesan (DMDK), V Murugaia Rajendiran (IND), A Ramprasad (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.1%, while it was 79.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 27. Karaikal South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 30. In 2011 there were 26 polling stations.

EXTENT:

27. Karaikal South constituency comprises of the following areas of Karaikal district of Puducherry: Karaikal Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.6, 7 and 10 to 17. It shares an inter-state border with Karaikal.

The total area covered by Karaikal South is 13 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karaikal South is: 10°55’00.5"N 79°49’26.4"E .

