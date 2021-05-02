Karaikudi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

184. Karaikudi (कराइकुडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Karaikudi is part of 31. Sivaganga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.46%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,17,041 eligible electors, of which 1,55,690 were male, 1,61,303 female and 48 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karaikudi in 2021 is 1036.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,86,435 eligible electors, of which 1,42,162 were male, 1,44,243 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,934 eligible electors, of which 1,12,622 were male, 1,14,312 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karaikudi in 2016 was 287. In 2011, there were 226.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramasamy Kr of INC won in this seat by defeating Karpagam Ilango of AIADMK by a margin of 18,283 votes which was 9.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Palanichamy.Cholan.Ct of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ramasamy.Kr of INC by a margin of 18,900 votes which was 11.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.01% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 184. Karaikudi Assembly segment of Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Karaikudi are: N Baluswamy (BSP), S Mangudi (INC), H Raja (BJP), N Durai Manickam (NTK), Dherpoki V Pandi (AMMK), Rajkumar G (AMGRDMK), S Rajkumar (MNM), B Vanitha (PT), A Ganesan (IND), M Naina Mohamed (IND), A Paramasivam (IND), N Meenal (IND), K Velu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.3%, while it was 74.45% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 184. Karaikudi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 330. In 2011 there were 257 polling stations.

EXTENT:

184. Karaikudi constituency comprises of the following areas of Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu: Devakottai Taluk Karaikudi Taluk (Part) Palaiyur, Sakkottai, Pananvayal (a) Pannampatti, Vellipatti, Periakottai, Kalathur, Nattuseri, Jeyankondan, Pukkudi, Ambakkudi, Kulappadi, Melamanakkudi, Kandanur, Sekkalaikottai, Karaikudi, Kalanivasal, Kovilur, Karaikudi RF, Ariyakkudi, Illuppaikkudi, Mathur, Sirugavayal, Pirambuvayal, Mithravayal, Sengathankudi, Periakottakudi, Pudur, Amaravathi, Senji and Kallupatti villages. Kandanur (TP), Puduvayal (TP) and Karaikkudi (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Sivaganga.

The total area covered by Karaikudi is 838 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karaikudi is: 9°56’49.6"N 78°50’27.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Karaikudi results.

