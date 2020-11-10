Karakat Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Karakat Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Karakat (काराकाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Rohtas district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Rohtas. Karakat is part of 35. Karakat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.37%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,24,718 eligible electors, of which 1,68,519 were male, 1,54,200 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karakat in 2020 is =CP215/CM215*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,95,169 eligible electors, of which 1,59,246 were male, 1,35,913 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,61,872 eligible electors, of which 1,42,074 were male, 1,19,798 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karakat in 2015 was 1,243. In 2010, there were 458.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sanjay Kumar Singh of RJD won in this seat by defeating Rajeshwar Raj of BJP by a margin of 12,119 votes which was 7.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 38.99% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Rajeshwar Raj of JDU won in this seat defeating Munna Rai of RJD by a margin of 11,415 votes which was 8.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.93% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 213. Karakat Assembly segment of Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Mahabali Singh won the Karakat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Karakat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Karakat are: Dipak Kumar Sharma (BJP), Subhash Chandra Yadav (RLSP), Anil Kumar Pandit (RSSD), Aunrag Kumar (PPID), Abhishek Ranjan (JAPL), Kameshwar Thakur (BMP), Krishna Kishore (JDS), Maha Nand Singh (CPIMLL), Mohan Kumar (JNP), Vimala Kumari (BSLP), Vimlesh Kumar (PMS), Mohammad Sabbir Alam (BLD), Sanjay Kumar (AHFBK), Sikandar Kumar (JGJP), Subhash Sharma (AKP), Ajay Kumar (IND), Anita Kumari (PP), Kumar Gaurav (IND), Gorakh Rajwar (SBSP), Bhim Paswan (IND), Vikash Kumar (IND), Shashi Bhushan Sinha (IND), Shah Imran Ahmad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.1%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.92%, while it was 48.8% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 213. Karakat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 304. In 2010 there were 292 polling stations.

Extent:

213. Karakat constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtas district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bikramganj, Karakat and Sanjhauli. It shares an inter-state border with Rohtas.

Karakat seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Karakat is 394.6 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Karakat is: 25°10'23.5"N 84°16'39.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Karakat results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.