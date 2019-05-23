Karakat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Mahabali Singh JD(U) Mahabali Singh LEADING

Karakat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(U) 49329 46.66% Mahabali Singh Leading RLSP 39802 37.65% Upendra Kushwaha BSP 2877 2.72% Raj Narayan Tiwari NOTA 2698 2.55% Nota ANC 1563 1.48% Mohammad Atahar Husain RSMP(S) 1343 1.27% Mamta Pandey AHFB(K) 871 0.82% Ramjee Singh Kanta IND 851 0.80% Basudeo Hazarika RSSD 822 0.78% Jyoti Rashmi IND 567 0.54% Neelam Kumari IND 542 0.51% Rameshwar Singh JPJD 508 0.48% Manoj Singh Kushvaha SSD 392 0.37% Usha Sharan BLND 372 0.35% Pradeep Chouhan SP 368 0.35% Ghanshyam Tiwari JDR 317 0.30% Arif Isain Husain SBSP 300 0.28% Kamlesh Ram (Prasad) VPI 293 0.28% Gorakh Ram PPI(D) 274 0.26% Prakash Chandra Goyal SP(L) 272 0.26% Nand Kishor Yadav IND 253 0.24% Kumar Saurabh BMF 243 0.23% Shashikant Singh ADP 223 0.21% Prithvi Nath Prasad IND 182 0.17% Ram Ayodhya Singh IND 177 0.17% Punam Devi IND 145 0.14% Dharmendra Singh IND 144 0.14% Abhiram Priyadarshi CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Raja Ram Singh

35. Karakat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Karakat is 72.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Upendra Kushwaha of RLSP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,05,241 votes which was 13.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLSP had a vote share of 42.90% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mahabali Singh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 20,483 votes which was 3.55% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 34.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.62% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karakat was: Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,49,474 men, 7,30,224 women and 860 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Karakat is: 25.1691 84.296Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: काराकाट, बिहार (Hindi); কারাকট, বিহার (Bengali); काराकाट, बिहार (Marathi); કારાકટ, બિહાર (Gujarati); காராகாட், பீகார் (Tamil); కారాకాట్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕರಕಟ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കരാകട്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).