Karakat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karakat (काराकाट) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Karakat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karakat (काराकाट) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
35. Karakat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.09%. The estimated literacy level of Karakat is 72.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Upendra Kushwaha of RLSP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,05,241 votes which was 13.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLSP had a vote share of 42.90% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Mahabali Singh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 20,483 votes which was 3.55% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 34.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.

PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
49329
46.66%
Mahabali Singh
RLSP
39802
37.65%
Upendra Kushwaha
BSP
2877
2.72%
Raj Narayan Tiwari
NOTA
2698
2.55%
Nota
ANC
1563
1.48%
Mohammad Atahar Husain
RSMP(S)
1343
1.27%
Mamta Pandey
AHFB(K)
871
0.82%
Ramjee Singh Kanta
IND
851
0.80%
Basudeo Hazarika
RSSD
822
0.78%
Jyoti Rashmi
IND
567
0.54%
Neelam Kumari
IND
542
0.51%
Rameshwar Singh
JPJD
508
0.48%
Manoj Singh Kushvaha
SSD
392
0.37%
Usha Sharan
BLND
372
0.35%
Pradeep Chouhan
SP
368
0.35%
Ghanshyam Tiwari
JDR
317
0.30%
Arif Isain Husain
SBSP
300
0.28%
Kamlesh Ram (Prasad)
VPI
293
0.28%
Gorakh Ram
PPI(D)
274
0.26%
Prakash Chandra Goyal
SP(L)
272
0.26%
Nand Kishor Yadav
IND
253
0.24%
Kumar Saurabh
BMF
243
0.23%
Shashikant Singh
ADP
223
0.21%
Prithvi Nath Prasad
IND
182
0.17%
Ram Ayodhya Singh
IND
177
0.17%
Punam Devi
IND
145
0.14%
Dharmendra Singh
IND
144
0.14%
Abhiram Priyadarshi
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Raja Ram Singh

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.62% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karakat was: Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,49,474 men, 7,30,224 women and 860 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karakat Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Karakat is: 25.1691 84.296

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: काराकाट, बिहार (Hindi); কারাকট, বিহার (Bengali); काराकाट, बिहार (Marathi); કારાકટ, બિહાર (Gujarati); காராகாட், பீகார் (Tamil); కారాకాట్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಕರಕಟ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); കരാകട്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
