Karandighi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

32. Karandighi (करन्दिघि), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Bihar (Katihar District). Karandighi is part of 5. Raiganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,62,263 eligible electors, of which 1,35,506 were male, 1,26,748 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karandighi in 2021 is 935.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,234 eligible electors, of which 1,18,661 were male, 1,08,566 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,513 eligible electors, of which 94,740 were male, 87,782 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karandighi in 2016 was 39. In 2011, there were 21.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Manodeb Sinha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Gokul Roy of AIFB by a margin of 3,232 votes which was 1.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 29.44% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gokul Roy of AIFB won in this seat defeating Subhas Goswami of INC by a margin of 5,778 votes which was 3.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 37.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 32. Karandighi Assembly segment of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Karandighi are: Goutam Paul (TMC), Md Hafizul Iqbal (AIFB), Subhas Chandra Sinha (BJP), Harun Rashid (BSP), Bishwajit Sinha (AMB), Shantilal Singha (SUCOIC), Santhapan Hasdak (BJMP), Abdullah (IND), Dinesh Chandra Singha (IND), Benoy Kumar Das (IND), Subhash Chandra Sinha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.67%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.66%, while it was 82.29% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 370 polling stations in 32. Karandighi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 219. In 2011 there were 224 polling stations.

EXTENT:

32. Karandighi constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: Altapur-I, Altapur-II, Dalkhola-I, Dalkhola-II, Domhana, Karandighi-I, Karandighi-II, Lahutara-I, Lahutara-II, Raniganj, Rasakhowa-I and Rasakhowa-II GPs of CDB Karandighi. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Karandighi is 331 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karandighi is: 25°48’47.2"N 87°58’00.1"E.

