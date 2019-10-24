Karanja Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कारंजा, Karanja Lad): Patni Rajendra Sukhanand of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

35. Karanja ( ( Karanja Lad) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Washim district of Maharashtra and is part of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.25%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,00,154 eligible electors, of which 1,56,247 were male, 1,43,904 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 228 service voters had also registered to vote.

Karanja Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 40373 94.61% Patni Rajendra Sukhanand LEADING NCP 2299 5.39% Dahake Prakash Uttamrao BSP -- 0.00% Mo. Yusuf Mo. Shafi Punjani PJP -- 0.00% Manish Damodar Modak VIP -- 0.00% Murlidhar Lalsing Pawar IND -- 0.00% Vinod Panjabrao Nandagavali SBP -- 0.00% Manik Mahadevrao Pawade RPI(R) -- 0.00% Purushottam Nagoji Thombe MNS -- 0.00% Dr. Subhash Pandurang Rathod IND -- 0.00% Annasaheb Uttam Rodge BMKP -- 0.00% Adesh Rambhau Gawai CPI(ML)(L)R -- 0.00% Co. Ramkrushna Pundlikrao Sawake IND -- 0.00% Digambar Narendra Chavhan NOTA -- 0.00% Nota VBA -- 0.00% Dr. Ram Sheshrao Chavhan RUC -- 0.00% Karim Sattar Sheikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,88,706 eligible electors, of which 1,50,506 were male, 1,38,200 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 228 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,933.

Karanja has an elector sex ratio of 921.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patni Rajendra Sukhanand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 4147 votes which was 2.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 24.39% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dahake Prakash Uttamrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 30375 votes which was 18.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 38.76% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 35. Karanja Assembly segment of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Yavatmal-Washim Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.41%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.55%, while it was 64.68 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.14%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 352 polling stations in 35. Karanja constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 326.

Extent: 35. Karanja constituency comprises of the following areas of Washim district of Maharashtra: Karanja Tehsil, Manora Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karanja is: 20.214 77.5056.

