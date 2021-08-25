No Statement, Just a 'Rajneeti' Clip Starring Manoj Bajpayee. How Narayan Rane's Son Reacted to Row

Those who spit into the sky are unaware that the spat will return into their eye. They will get a befitting reply, said Union minister Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh with video message borrowed from the movie ‘Rajneeti’ released in 2010.

Nitesh posted the famous dialogue where Manoj Bajpayee warns his opponents: “Karara jawab milega". The Union minister’s son did not write a message but posted the clip after Rane was arrested over his “would have slap chief minister Uddhav Thackeray" remark.

BJP leader Ram Kadam too accused the ruling Shiv Sena of misusing power, and said that Raigad court’s late night bail order was a “tight slap" on the Maharashtra government. According to the bail order accessed by News18, the judge said that Rane’s arrest was “justified" but slammed the police for failing to maintain “proper case diary".

“In the present case, the investigating officer did not follow the said mandate. No need of police custody, accused remanded to judicial custody till September 4," the court said as it directed Rane to not “tamper evidence" or “directly or indirectly make an inducement threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case".

Rane was arrested on Tuesday for his controversial remark on CM Thackeray, prompting Shiv Sena workers to hold statewide protests that also saw clashes between the workers of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Security outside the rsidence of the Union minister has been beefed up as more protests have been planned for Wednesday.

