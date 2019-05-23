English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karauli-Dholpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karauli-Dholpur (करौली-धौलपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Karauli-Dholpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.76%. The estimated literacy level of Karauli-Dholpur is 67.88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Rajoria of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,216 votes which was 3.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.57% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Khiladi Lal Bairwa of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 29,723 votes which was 6.10% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 37.38% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karauli-Dholpur was: Manoj Rajoria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,45,548 men, 7,03,920 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Karauli-Dholpur is: 26.701 77.8968
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: करौली-धौलपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); কারাউলি-ঢোলপুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); करौली-धौलपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); કરૌલી ઢોલપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); கராலி தோல்பூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); కరైలీ - దౌల్ పూర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಕರೌಲಿ-ಡೋಲ್ಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); കരൗലി ധോൽപൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
Karauli-Dholpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PRP
--
--
Vijay Babu
Nota
--
--
Nota
APOI
--
--
Jeet Ram Bairwa
INC
--
--
Sanjay Kumar
BSP
--
--
Ramkumar
BJP
--
--
Manoj Rajoria
