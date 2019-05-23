Karauli-Dholpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Karauli-Dholpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PRP -- -- Vijay Babu Nota -- -- Nota APOI -- -- Jeet Ram Bairwa INC -- -- Sanjay Kumar BSP -- -- Ramkumar BJP -- -- Manoj Rajoria

10. Karauli-Dholpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.76%. The estimated literacy level of Karauli-Dholpur is 67.88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Rajoria of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,216 votes which was 3.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.57% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Khiladi Lal Bairwa of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 29,723 votes which was 6.10% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 37.38% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karauli-Dholpur was: Manoj Rajoria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,45,548 men, 7,03,920 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Karauli-Dholpur is: 26.701 77.8968Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: करौली-धौलपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); কারাউলি-ঢোলপুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); करौली-धौलपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); કરૌલી ઢોલપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); கராலி தோல்பூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); కరైలీ - దౌల్ పూర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಕರೌಲಿ-ಡೋಲ್​ಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); കരൗലി ധോൽപൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam)