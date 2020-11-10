Karera Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Karera Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Karera is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Karera was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 13 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Karera seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Karera constituency: Jasmant Jatav Chhitri (Bharatiya Janata Party), Rajendra Prasad (Bahujan Samaj Party), Pragilal Jatav (Indian National Congress), Uday Singh Jatav (Independent), Gulab Singh Ahirwar (Independent), Gangaram Pamar (Independent), Balram Jatav (Independent), Raja Bhaiya Prajapati (Independent), Narayan Prasad Banshkar (Jan Adhikar Party), Rajkumari Prajapati (Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party), Mahesh Khatik (Sejwar) (Rashtriya Vanchit Party), Dinesh Parihar (Samajwadi Party), Sirnam (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.