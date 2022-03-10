Karhal UP Results LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Leading, BJP's SP Singh Baghel at 3rd Spot

Live now
Karhal UP Election Results LIVE Updates: In the first phase of counting, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav is leading in Karhal Assembly seat, BSP and BJP in second and third spots respectively, according to election commission data.
From Uttar Pradesh’s small-town Karhal, three political heavyweights are contesting. This includes SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Kuladip Narayan, and SP Singh Baghel Read More
Yogi Adityanath ahead by 22,000 votes
Shivpal Yadav ahead by 8,400 votes
Srikant Sharma leads by 19,000 votes
Akhilesh Yadav leading by 9,000+ votes. Yadav is fighting from Karhal’s constituency which is considered a Yadav heartland. Not just Akhilesh but Shivpal Yadav is leading from his traditional seat, Jaswantnagar. In Lucknow, BJP has maintained the lead by securing six out of nine seats. The remaining three seats have gone to SP. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading by 15000 votes in the Gorakhpur constituency.
The younger brother of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and the chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Shivpal Yadav is leading from his traditional seat, Jaswantnagar. He was contesting against BSP’s Brajendra Pratap Singh, BJP’s Vivek Shakya, AAP’s Gyanesh Kumar.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading by 15000 votes in the Gorakhpur constituency.
In Lucknow, BJP has maintained the lead by securing six out of nine seats. The remaining three seats have gone to SP. From Lucknow Cantt, BJP contestant Brijesh Pathak is ahead with 1343 votes, from Lucknow central, BJP’s Rajneesh Gupta is leading with 2094 votes and from Lucknow west, BJP’s Anjani Srivastava is ahead by 875 votes.
Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted a poem which hints at his confience at winning the elections. In a poem, one of the lines can be roughly be translated as “‘Sepoys of democracy’ will return only with a certificate of victory!”
इम्तिहान बाकी है अभी हौसलों कावक़्त आ गया है अब ‘फ़ैसलों’ का
मतगणना केंद्रों पर दिन-रात सतर्क और सचेत रूप से सक्रिय रहने के लिए सपा-गठबंधन के हर एक कार्यकर्ता, समर्थक, नेतागण, पदाधिकारी और शुभचितंक को हृदय से धन्यवाद!
‘लोकतंत्र के सिपाही’ जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लेकर ही लौटें!
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 10, 2022
Last month, SP Singh Baghel’s convoy was attacked on Tuesday with sticks and stones near Atikullahpur in Mainpuri. He got a security upgrade after the attack. He said the alleged attack on him has brought back memories of booth capturing and violence in the 1990s, when SP was ruling the state.
Karhal is considered a ‘Yadav bastion’. According to the Election Commission, the Karhal seat has a total of 3.71 lakh voters, which includes 1.25 lakh Yadavs and 18,000 Muslims. In 1951, the constituency was divided into Karhal West cum Shikohabad East and Karhal East cum Bhongaon South. It was a reserved constituency between 1957 and 1969, due to a majority of Dalit community.
Karhal has been an SP hub. In the 2017 and 2012 assembly elections, SP candidates have won these seats. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sobaran Singh Yadav of SP won in this seat by defeating Rama Shakya of BJP by a margin of 38405 votes which was 18.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 49.57% in 2017 in the seat. In 2012, Sobaran Singh Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Jaivir Singh of BSP by a margin of 30943 votes which was 15.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 46.9% in 2012 in the seat.
Of the 24 seats for which trends have come, BJP is leading in 20. Despite RLD alliance, SP is leading in only three seats which BSP is leading in one.
Kuladip Narayan of BSP owns assets worth 65 Lakh. His total declared assets are Rs 65.9 lakh which includes Rs 21.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 44 lakh as immovable assets.
Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel’s total declared assets are Rs 8.8 crore which includes Rs 84 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 7.9 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 47.3 lakh of which Rs 31.7 lakh is self income. His has total liabilities of Rs 63.3 lakh.
Akhilesh Yadav declared assets are Rs 40.1 crore which includes Rs 13.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs 26.8 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 1.4 crore of which Rs 84 lakh is self income. Akhilesh Yadav has total liabilities of Rs 43.2 lakh.
Kuladip Narayan is a BSP candidate from Karhal constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: business. He is 12th pass and is 42 years old. This BSP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seen as the main challenger to Yogi Adityanath in this election. Yadav is contesting his first Assembly election from Karhal seat in his family bastion, Mainpuri. This SP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against His.
Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel is a BJP candidate from Karhal constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Once a key aide to SP patriarch and Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Baghel has led an intense campaign to ensure the SP doesn’t enjoy a cakewalk in its bastion Karhal. This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit, mentioned two criminal cases registered against him.
The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Karhal are Kuladip Narayan from BSP, Akhilesh Yadav from SP, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel from BJP.
While UP is the most populous state to get its election result today. In UP, Karhal constituency is going to show high political drama. The Karhal seat in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh became the centre of attraction in the third phase of assembly polls as it witnessed a high-pitched contest between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP’s Union Minister SP Singh Baghel.
While overall UP exit polls have shown that BJP has high chances of winning in the Karhal town, it is likely that SP’s Yadav could emerge as the winning face. A close competition to Yadav as per early trends could be BJP’s Baghel. Once a key aide to SP patriarch and Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Baghel has led an intense campaign to ensure the SP doesn’t enjoy a cakewalk in its bastion Karhal.
Uttar Pradesh has voted for all 403 seats spread over its 75 districts. Constituency No.110 Karhal (करहल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Karhal is part of the Manpuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.
