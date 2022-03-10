Karhal UP Results LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Leading, BJP's SP Singh Baghel at 3rd Spot

Kuladip Narayan of BSP owns assets worth 65 Lakh. His total declared assets are Rs 65.9 lakh which includes Rs 21.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 44 lakh as immovable assets.

Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel’s total declared assets are Rs 8.8 crore which includes Rs 84 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 7.9 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 47.3 lakh of which Rs 31.7 lakh is self income. His has total liabilities of Rs 63.3 lakh.

Akhilesh Yadav declared assets are Rs 40.1 crore which includes Rs 13.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs 26.8 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 1.4 crore of which Rs 84 lakh is self income. Akhilesh Yadav has total liabilities of Rs 43.2 lakh.