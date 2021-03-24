Karimganj North Candidate List: Key Contests in Karimganj North Assembly Constituency of Assam

Karimganj North Assembly constituency in Karimganj district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Karimganj North seat is part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha of INC won from this seat beating Mission Ranjan Das of BJP by a margin of 468 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha of INC won from this this constituency defeating Mission Ranjan Das of BJP by a margin of 17,770 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Karimganj Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Karimganj North Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Karimganj North constituency are: Dr. Manash Das of BJP, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha of CONG, Sahabul Islam Choudhury of RD