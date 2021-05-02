Karimganj North Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Karimganj North Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

3. Karimganj North (Karimganj Uttar) (करीमगंज उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Karimganj district of Assam. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Karimganj North is part of 1. Karimganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,99,602 eligible electors, of which 1,01,137 were male, 98,464 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karimganj North in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,71,548 eligible electors, of which 89,633 were male, 81,915 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,832 eligible electors, of which 82,531 were male, 75,301 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karimganj North in 2016 was 76. In 2011, there were 108.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha of INC won in this seat by defeating Mission Ranjan Das of BJP by a margin of 468 votes which was 0.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.63% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha of INC won in this seat defeating Mission Ranjan Das of BJP by a margin of 17,770 votes which was 16.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 3. Karimganj North Assembly segment of Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Karimganj North are: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (INC), Dr Manash Das (BJP), Ahad Uddin (RUC), Gopal Chandra Paul (SP), Nazrul Islam Choudhury (AIFB), Sujit Kumar Paul (SUCIC), Abdul Jabbar Choudhury (IND), Jakir Hussain (IND), Md Jubair Ahmed Choudhury (IND), Debajyoti Deb Roy (Sujan) (IND), Nazim Uddin Khan (IND), Mohammad Abdul Batin (IND), Ruhul Quddus (IND), Lutfur Rahman (IND), Sahabul Islam Choudhury (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.89%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.25%, while it was 68.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 3. Karimganj North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 213. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

3. Karimganj North constituency comprises of the following areas of Karimganj district of Assam: Karimganj town and the villages in Karimganj thana specified in item (3) of the Appendix in Karimganj sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Karimganj.

The total area covered by Karimganj North is 162 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karimganj North is: 24°49’49.1"N 92°18’00.7"E.

