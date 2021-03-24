Karimganj South Candidate List: Key Contests in Karimganj South Assembly Constituency of Assam

politics

1-MIN READ

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Karimganj South constituency are: Aziz Ahmed Khan of AGP, Siddique Ahmed of CONG

Karimganj South Assembly constituency in Karimganj district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Karimganj South seat is part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Aziz Ahmed Khan of AIUDF won from this seat beating Siddeque Ahmed of INC by a margin of 4,416 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Siddeque Ahmed of INC won from this this constituency defeating Ekbal Hussain of AITC by a margin of 23,113 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Karimganj Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Karimganj South Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 13:14 IST