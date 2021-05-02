Karimganj South Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Karimganj South Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

4. Karimganj South (Karimganj Dakshin) (करीमगंज दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Karimganj district of Assam. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Karimganj South is part of 1. Karimganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,91,239 eligible electors, of which 98,369 were male, 92,867 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karimganj South in 2021 is 944.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,60,670 eligible electors, of which 84,599 were male, 76,071 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,103 eligible electors, of which 75,329 were male, 68,774 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karimganj South in 2016 was 38. In 2011, there were 64.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Aziz Ahmed Khan of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Siddeque Ahmed of INC by a margin of 4,416 votes which was 3.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 45.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Siddeque Ahmed of INC won in this seat defeating Ekbal Hussain of TMC by a margin of 23,113 votes which was 22.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes in 4. Karimganj South Assembly segment of Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 26 contestants and there were 25 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Karimganj South are: Aziz Ahmed Khan (AGP), Siddeque Ahmed (INC), Pronab Kumar Roy (RLSP), Abu Sufian (IND), Abdul Basit (IND), Sufian Ahmed (IND), Jaharul Haque (IND), Forzan Khan (IND), Faiz Ahmed (IND), Bimal Krishna Das (IND), Bilal Ahmed (IND), Rajesh Dey Purkayastha (IND), Shamim Ahmed Choudhury (IND), Sayed Ali Ahmed (IND), Hussain Ahmed (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.79%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.99%, while it was 72.56% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 4. Karimganj South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 201. In 2011 there were 194 polling stations.

EXTENT:

4. Karimganj South constituency comprises of the following areas of Karimganj district of Assam: Karimganj thana [excluding Karimganj Town and the villages specified in items (3) and (4) of the Appendix] and the villages in Ratabari and Patharkandi thanas specified in items (1) and (2) of the Appendix in Karimganj sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Karimganj.

The total area covered by Karimganj South is 335 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karimganj South is: 24°41’40.9"N 92°21’48.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Karimganj South results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here