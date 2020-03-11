English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Appointed Telangana BJP President

Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 general election from the Karimnagar constituency in Telangana.

PV Ramana Kumar
  • News18 Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
Share this:

After a long exercise and weighing the pros and cons to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership in the state, the BJP's national leadership on Wednesday appointed firebrand Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay as the new president of its state unit.

"Party national president JP Nadda has appointed Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, as Telangana state president and the appointment comes into immediate effect," said a letter released by BJP national secretary and headquarter in-charge Arun Singh. He succeeds K Laxman.

The 48-year-leader has risen through the ranks and served in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 general election from the Karimnagar constituency in Telangana.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story