Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Appointed Telangana BJP President

After a long exercise and weighing the pros and cons to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership in the state, the BJP's national leadership on Wednesday appointed firebrand Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay as the new president of its state unit.

"Party national president JP Nadda has appointed Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, as Telangana state president and the appointment comes into immediate effect," said a letter released by BJP national secretary and headquarter in-charge Arun Singh. He succeeds K Laxman.

The 48-year-leader has risen through the ranks and served in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 general election from the Karimnagar constituency in Telangana.