Karimpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

77. Karimpur (करीमपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Karimpur is part of 11. Murshidabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,068 eligible electors, of which 1,28,154 were male, 1,21,911 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karimpur in 2021 is 951.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,166 eligible electors, of which 1,17,804 were male, 1,09,360 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,545 eligible electors, of which 1,02,897 were male, 93,649 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karimpur in 2016 was 613. In 2011, there were 411.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mahua Moitra of TMC won in this seat by defeating Samarendranath Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 15,989 votes which was 7.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.24% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Samarendranath Ghosh of CPIM won in this seat defeating Dr. Ramendra Nath Sarkar of TMC by a margin of 5,085 votes which was 2.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 77. Karimpur Assembly segment of Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Karimpur are: Jitendranath Halder (BSP), Prabhas Majumdar (CPIM), Bimalendu Sinha Roy (TMC), Samarendranath Ghosh (BJP), Dhanapati Mondal (SUCOIC), Premananda Mandal (IND), Mousumi Saha Mandal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.06%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.53%, while it was 90.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 350 polling stations in 77. Karimpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 259. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

77. Karimpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Karimpur-I, 2. Dhoradaha-I, Dhoradaha-II, Murutia, Natidanga-I, Natidanga-II and Rahamatpur GPs of CDB Karimpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Karimpur is 292 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karimpur is: 23°59’08.9"N 88°38’58.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Karimpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam