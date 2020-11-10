Karjan Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Karjan Assembly constituency in the state of Gujarat are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Karjan is one of the eight seat(s) in the state of Gujarat where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Karjan was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are nine candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Karjan seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Karjan constituency: Akshaykumar Iswarbhai Patel (Bharatiya Janata Party), Mahendra Ambalal Vasava (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Jadeja Kiritsinh Dolubha (Indian National Congress), Arifhusein Gulamhusein Saiyad (Independent), Parmar Devyaniben Laxmanbhai (Independent), Mayur Rohit Joshi (Independent), Vankar Nareshbhai Ishwarbhai (Independent), Vasava Ramanbhai Chimanbhai (Independent), Patel Dineshbhai Gopalbhai (Rashtriya Jankranti Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.