Karjat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कर्जत): Sureshbhau Narayan Lad of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karjat (कर्जत) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Detailed Results
189. Karjat (कर्जत), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,81,940 eligible electors, of which 1,43,346 were male, 1,38,594 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 63 service voters had also registered to vote.

Karjat Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
40396
54.50%
Mahendra Sadashiv Thorve
NCP
33723
45.50%
Sureshbhau Narayan Lad
IND
--
0.00%
Nikhil Ramchandra Harpude
BMHP
--
0.00%
Prakash Bhivaji Mahadik
BSP
--
0.00%
Suresh Chintaman Gaikwad
PPI(D)
--
0.00%
Pushpa Mangesh Mhatre
IND
--
0.00%
Lad Suresh Tukaram
CPI
--
0.00%
Adv. Gopal Gunja Shelake
VBA
--
0.00%
Akram Mohammed Islam Khan
IND
--
0.00%
Jaitu Kanu Pirkad
JLP
--
0.00%
Kishor Narayan Shitole
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,43,076 eligible electors, of which 1,26,418 were male, 1,16,658 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 63 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,11,523.

Karjat has an elector sex ratio of 966.85.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sureshbhau Narayan Lad of NCP won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 1900 votes which was 1.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 31.11% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sureshbhau Narayan Lad of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 15810 votes which was 10.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 28.67% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 189. Karjat Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.81%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.4%, while it was 68.81 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 189. Karjat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 310.

Extent: 189. Karjat constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Karjat Tehsil, Khalapur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Vavashi, Khopoli and Khopoli (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karjat is: 18.9455 73.3703.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karjat results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
