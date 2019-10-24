Karjat Jamkhed Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कर्जत जामखेड): Rohit Pawar of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

227. Karjat Jamkhed (कर्जत जामखेड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,19,722 eligible electors, of which 1,69,618 were male, 1,50,101 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 769 service voters had also registered to vote.

Karjat Jamkhed Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde LEADING IND -- -- Govind Laxman Aambedkar IND -- -- Ram Rangnath Shinde NCP -- -- Rohit Pawar JLP -- -- Somnath Bhagchand Shinde IND -- -- Dnyandeo Narhari Supekar BSP -- -- Bhailume Shankar Madhukar IND -- -- Adv. Patil Sumit Kanhiya NOTA -- -- Nota MNS -- -- Appasaheb Navnath Palve VBA -- -- Arun Housrao Jadhav IND -- -- Bajrang Manohar Sarde IND -- -- Adv. Maharudra Narhari Nagargoje

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,95,715 eligible electors, of which 1,57,600 were male, 1,38,112 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 769 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,60,145.

Karjat Jamkhed has an elector sex ratio of 884.94.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pro Ram Shankar Shinde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 37816 votes which was 19.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.03% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prof Ram Shankar Shinde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10172 votes which was 5.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 25.02% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 227. Karjat Jamkhed Assembly segment of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ahmednagar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.07%, while it was 65.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.93%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 353 polling stations in 227. Karjat Jamkhed constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 345.

Extent: 227. Karjat Jamkhed constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Karjat Tehsil, Jamkhed Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karjat Jamkhed is: 18.5808 74.9674.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karjat Jamkhed results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.